Dubai: Dubai has adopted “D33”, its new economic agenda for the next ten years, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Wednesday.

Under D33, the Emirate aims to double the size of its economy during the next decade and to be among the top three economic cities in the world.

“Dubai's economic agenda includes 100 transformative projects. Total economic targets amount to Dh32 trillion over the next ten years,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted. ”We will be doubling our foreign trade to reach Dh25 trillion during the next decade.”

“We will also add trade corridors for Dubai with 400 new cities around the world.”

The announcement comes as Dubai celebrates Sheikh Mohammed's 17th accession anniversary.

With D33 economic agenda, Dubai aims to be one among the top four global financial hubs in the world, and attract over Dh700 billion as foreign direct investments in 10 years.

Digital transformation will add Dh100 billion to Dubai's economy annually.

“We have more than 300,000 investors in Dubai and I invite everyone to join our journey to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the world,” he said.

In 2033, modern Dubai will complete 200 years. "In 2033, Dubai will become the world’s most important economic hub, and will be the year in which we complete our economic journey (D33)," said Sheikh Mohammed.

He emphasised that Dubai will be the world’s top economic centre. “We know our global economic position in the next years, and the world give way to those who know exactly what they really want.”

The first package of transformational projects for the next decade:

Doubling the size of Dubai’s foreign trade and adding 400 cities to Dubai’s foreign trade map Launching Dubai’s plan for green and sustainable manufacturing Launching Dubai’s Future Economic Corridors 2033 with Africa, Latin, America and South East Asia Launching a scale-up programme for 30 companies to become global unicorns in new economic sectors Integrating 65,000 young Emiratis into the job market Launching Dubai Traders project to empower the new generation of traders in key sectors Launching Dubai’s unified licence as a unique commercial identity for all companies all over Dubai Launching Sandbox Dubai to allow testing and commercialisation of new technologies, making Dubai a major innovation hub Launching a programme to attract the world’s best universities, making Dubai a global pioneering hub for higher education Developing a small and medium enterprises scale-up programme by identifying 400 high potential companies, supporting their capacity building and supporting them to grow globally

100 future transformational projects within 10 years to double the size of Dubai’s economy

The objectives