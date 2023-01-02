Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday chaired the first Cabinet meeting in 2023.

Sheikh Mohammed approved five government priorities in 2023, including consolidating national identity, enhancing environmental sustainability, developing the educational system and its outcomes, accelerating Emiratisation and expanding the country’s international economic partnership.

The Vice-President announced the five priorities in a series of tweets on his twitter account.

“The Cabinet is the main driver of coordinating efforts, unifying capabilities and developing policies and strategies to realise the vision of my brother, the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and achieve the aspirations of our people for building the best economic, social and development environment,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We are optimistic about a better future for our country, a future driven by our work teams,” the Vice-President added.

Achievements reviewed

The meeting reviewed achievements made by the UAE in 2022, toping which is the UAE being ranked among top five countries globally in 339 development, economic and social indicators. Thanks to integrated and streamlined government efforts and the potential of Emirati youth.

“Today, we begin a new journey in 2023, during which we will compete ourselves and race against the clock for the sake of our country so as to be the first and the best,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

In 2022, the government formed over 120 teams from 110 federal and local entities and 50 others from the private sector, to work on updating 100 federal laws to keep pace with a lot of changes that happened in the world.

“Today, we are the most capable government to cope globally thanks to the efforts of our work teams,” Sheikh Mohammed emphasised.

Last year, the UAE signed 71 international agreements. “As we begin a new year, our economic, social, infrastructure and digital sectors have become more prepared for the next phase,” he added.