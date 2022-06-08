Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today chaired the first Cabinet meeting under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The Cabinet has renewed its blessing, allegiance and pledge to stand behind the nation’s third President to lead the new phase of the UAE’s history.
“We reiterate that the President’s vision for building national human capital, reinforcing our national economy, fostering our international and political position and advance our legal, legislative and digital infrastructure will form a roadmap and the foundation for the plans and strategies of all our federal entities in the coming period,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said in a tweet.
‘Keen interest’
The Cabinet directed all federal ministries and authorities to be inspired by the President’s vision in their plans and actions. “The President has begun his era from the field, out of his keen interest in focusing on community-to-community projects and reaffirming his march of cohesion, solidarity and communication between all parts of the nation,” Sheikh Mohammed added.
The new phase of the federal government requires intensifying efforts and accelerating major national projects, the Vice-President said.
Federal ministries and entities were asked to submit their suggestions for development to the Cabinet in the next 50 days.