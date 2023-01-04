His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has completed 17 years as Ruler of Dubai.

A remarkable man, Sheikh Mohammed has a vision that can best be described as ahead of its time. Over the years he has astonished the world and inspired legions of minds in the UAE and beyond.

From giving life to the idea of having the best government in the world, building the most beautiful city, to leading the Arab world in the race to explore space — Sheikh Mohammed’s achievements are the hallmark of true leadership.

Sheikh Mohammed at the MBR Space Centre during the launch of Rashid Rover

Following the death of his elder brother Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who was the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed became the new Ruler of Dubai on Jan. 4, 2006.

Under his 17 years of rule, his vision and foresight have completely transformed Dubai into a global centre of tourism, trade, aviation, finance and commerce.

From Burj Khalifa, the sky-piercing landmark that has become synonymous with Dubai, to remarkable projects like Dubai Marina, Dubai Metro and countless others, the emirate’s metamorphosis has been outstanding.

At Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with a child who wanted a photo with the Dubai Ruler

A beautiful vision

Back in 2009, Sheikh Mohammed announced the first federal strategy, the UAE Vision 2021, to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world.

With infrastructure at one end of spectrum, His Highness never lost sight of the UAE’s humane side. Dubai’s support for numerous philanthropic initiatives, helping people in distress, establishment of several organisations to deliver humanitarian aid -- is all a result of Sheikh Mohammed’s tireless zeal.

His multiple foundations carry out philanthropic activities through Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian & Charity, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and several other organisations. The International Humanitarian City is a major global logistics hub for emergency and humanitarian aid and relief.

Sheikh Mohammed is famous for his dedication to work, keenness to excel and reach the top

Pro-active approach

As we gallop into a new year, there is optimism and hope for the next phase of development under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed.

On Jan. 2, he set out the UAE’s five key priorities for the year during the first Cabinet meeting of 2023.

His Highness noted that the UAE would focus on consolidating its national identity; championing the environment and sustainability; developing the education sector; boosting Emiratisation policies; and expanding economic partnerships across the globe.

Tackling climate emergency remains at the heart of UAE’s commitments. After the safe and successful staging of Expo 2020 Dubai, which attracted people from across the globe, all eyes are now on COP28 — the most important environment event of 2023.

Come November, the world’s attention will be turned on Dubai again. Heads of state from across the world will gather in Dubai for COP28 to find solutions for one of the world’s most pressing problems: Climate change.