Sharjah: Sharjah’s Hamriyah Freezone Authority (HFZA) and Amazon UAE have signed a lease agreement for a new logistics centre in the Northern Emirates. The new centre is expected to enhance delivery services for customers in the region, said officials on Sunday.
Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, said, “This collaboration is more than a testament to our dedication – it reflects our commitment to shaping a landscape that empowers businesses worldwide. Through this endeavour, we are not only enhancing logistics but also driving the economic prosperity of our region.”
The agreement marks a critical moment in the region’s economic landscape, according to top officials from HFZA and Amazon UAE.
Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon MENA, said, “The free zone’s modern infrastructure and operational support will bring us closer to meeting our customers’ ever-evolving need for convenience, speed and selection. As we continue to grow our footprint in the country, we are excited to partner with Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to support the country’s vision for a digitalised and diversified economy.”
Earlier this year, HFZA signed an agreement with Indian oil and energy company Infinite Mining and Energy. Infinite had announced it would double its investment in the free zone and establish a multifunctional oil refinery.
The new facility would have a daily production capacity of 10,000 barrels and an annual refining capability of up to 3.6 million barrels. At present, the free zone houses over 1,200 companies, including major international corporations specialising in the oil and energy sector.