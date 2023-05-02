Established in 1995, Hamriyah Free Zone is ideally located in the Emirate of Sharjah, UAE, offering economically viable incorporation services including modern infrastructure, logistics, investor connectivity and critical operations support for its investors, encouraging regional, international trade and commerce.

More than 6,500 companies, from Fortune 500 enterprises to SMEs, currently operate and flourish at Hamriyah Free Zone.

Winner of the Global Free Zone of the Year Award 2022, Hamriyah Free Zone is spread across 30 million sqm of prime industrial land, offering a unique advantage of sea, land and air connectivity. Offering access to a 14-metre deep port and 7-metre deep inner harbour, Hamriyah Free Zone is home to the highest number of steel fabricators in the region and also a primary hub for oil and gas companies in the region.

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority offers investors the opportunity to open a company in one of six diverse sectors. These key sectors are:

• Oil and Gas

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Food Park

• Maritime Industry

• Global Logistics Park

• Accelerator Hub

Solutions

HFZA offers cost-effective offices and licensing options to support aspiring entrepreneurs, with a wide range of services and facilities built to help them reach their goals. HFZA has also streamlined and simplified the procedures, which enables the entrepreneurs to get their license in less than 60 minutes.

International standard, prefabricated warehouses are available to suit your business requirements. These light industrial units provide appropriate electrical loads and lighting and are equipped with roller doors and a loading bay.

Hamriyah Free Zone offers prime industrial plots of land starting from 2,500 sqm at competitive fixed-lease rates for the first five years and a range of facilities such as extensive network of transportation, power, water and waste management, dedicated labour accommodation with recreational facilities, and much more.

The free zone also offers a host of exclusive benefits:

• Business set-up in less than 60 minutes

• Full foreign ownership permitted

• 100% repatriation of capital and profits

• No customs duty on import, export and re-export

• No corporate and income taxes

• VAT designated zone

• On-site customs

• VIP service with an exclusive lounge

• Convenient access to 300+ online services for visas, renewals and other services

• Effective and efficient call centre

• An array of licenses, including commercial, service and industrial

• Highly developed infrastructure and telecommunications link

• 24-hour security and CCTV within the Free Zone

• On-site labour accommodation with recreation centres

• On-site medical facilities

Licences

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority offers three types of licences:

1. COMMERCIAL LICENCE

• Trading: This license allows the holder to import, export, sell, distribute and store items specified on the license.

• General Trading: This licence allows trading (import, export) of an unlimited number of products.

• E-commerce: This license allows the holder to carry out trading of goods and services over an electronic network.

2. INDUSTRIAL LICENSE

This license allows the holder to import raw materials for the purpose of manufacturing, processing and/or assembly of specified products, packaging and exporting of the finished products.

3. SERVICE LICENSE

This license allows the holder to conduct services or consultancy services listed on the license.

Contact details