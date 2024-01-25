Sharjah: The Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone introduces an instant licence, a press release from the authority said on Thursday.
Aimed at businesses operating activities such as publishing, printing, general trading, E-commerce, information technology businesses, and consultancies, the free zone allows the applicant to choose three activities for the instance licence. The time taken for the licence approval, according to the official website, is 45 minutes.
One of this free zone’s unique features is that the authority is authorised to issue a dual license (Mainland and Free Zone).
The comprehensive service includes essential components such as the business licence, Memorandum of Association (MOA), a lease agreement for securing office or business space within SPC Free Zone, and a Share Certificate documenting ownership, and one shareholder.
The service also includes a Certificate of Formation that validates the business entity's existence, and a Business Activity Certificate which specifies approved business activities under the licence.