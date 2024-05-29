Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center (NDMC) concluded its Sukuk issuance program, attracting $20 billion in investor orders—four times the intended offering of $5 billion (SR 18.75 billion).

This landmark issuance involved three Sukuk tranches: $1.25 billion (SR 4.68 billion) for a 3-year tranche maturing in 2027; $1.5 billion (SR 5.63 billion) for a 6-year tranche maturing in 2030; and $2.25 billion (SR 8.44 billion) for a 10-year tranche maturing in 2034.

The high bid-to-cover ratio reflects strong investor demand and underscores the international community's confidence in Saudi Arabia's economy and its future investment potential. The issuance attracted a diverse pool of global asset managers and financial institutions.

The issuance marks the Kingdom's first-ever triple-tranche Sukuk offering. It aligns with NDMC's strategy to diversify funding sources and broaden its investor base. This approach aims to efficiently and effectively meet the Kingdom's financing needs through international debt capital markets. The strategy also ensures a continuous presence in the debt markets while managing upcoming debt repayments and government debt portfolio risks in a dynamic market environment.