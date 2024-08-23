Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has attracted a record 184 foreign companies to relocate their regional headquarters to the Kingdom in the first half of 2024, according to the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA).

And during the second quarter of 2024, 57 companies secured licenses to establish their regional offices in Saudi Arabia, representing an impressive 84 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This is in addition to 127 licenses issued in the first quarter, bringing the total number of licenses for the first half of the year to 184.