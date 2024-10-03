Dubai: Parkin is opening up a future revenue stream, with the Dubai company set to manage parking spaces located at and near 'verti-ports' for air taxi takeoff and landing.

The DFM-listed company has signed an agreement with Skyports Infrastructure, which will build the vertiports.

The MoU supports 'development of multi-modal, integrated, seamless transportation' and creates possibilities for 'new potential locations for air taxi take-off and landing infrastructure'.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have progressed quite some distance towards enabling air taxi operations, which will offer speedy transportation between emirates (and even within it). It will be done through a new set of electric powered vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

For Parkin, this will generate new revenues by managing the dedicated facilities at select Skyports vertiports in Dubai. "As the largest provider of paid public parking facilities and services in Dubai, Parkin has a systemic role in enabling mobility to support the expansion plans of the emirate," said Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin.

"Utilising our extensive parking network, the implementation of Skyports’ vertiport infrastructure represents a significant opportunity to expand the capabilities of our platform."