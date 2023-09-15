Dubai: Oak View Group (OVG) and Ethara have announced a JV to expand the former’s presence in the Middle East live entertainment market.
This partnership leverages Ethara’s deep local market knowledge to explore growth opportunities across the Middle East. It comes after OVG’s recent acquisition of British venue caterer Rhubarb Hospitality Collection (RHC). “The JV will collaborate closely with RHC and Ethara to enhance the fan experience by delivering exceptional food, beverage, and hospitality services at live entertainment venues throughout the Middle East,” the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.
OVG is a full-service live entertainment and hospitality group with nine major new arenas in North America and Europe, either operational or in development. Their venue management arm, OVG 360, oversees more than 300 arenas, stadiums, and convention centers worldwide.
“The Middle East is home to some of the world’s fastest growing economies and live entertainment markets, so our new offering in the region is a natural step for OVG to take,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group. “The pace of change in the region, with major global events like the Dubai Expo and Qatar World Cup, makes it one of the most exciting places in the world to operate in right now.”
Ethara is known for organizing events like the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, and other top-tier sports, music, cultural, and entertainment events. They operate venues in the UAE, including the Etihad Arena, Etihad Park, Yas Marina Circuit, and Yas Conference Centre.
“There is increasing demand for world-class venues with first-class hospitality to serve these events and provide unforgettable experiences for fans,” said Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara This partnership with OVG will allow us to continue to innovate in this space and continue to bring exciting new events and opportunities to the market.”