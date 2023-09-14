Dubai: Emirates NBD has made a strategic equity investment in Istanbul-headquartered sustainability start-up Erguvan, the lender said in a statement on Thursday.
The investment was made through Deniz Ventures, part of Emirates NBD Innovation Fund, the lender said in a statement on Thiursday.
“Sustainability is increasingly becoming a core part of our strategy, and we are delighted to an-nounce our investment in Erguvan, a climate fintech venture, which is Türkiye's first digital car-bon credit trading platform,” said Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics & Ven-ture Capital, Emirates NBD. “As one of UAE’s leading financial institutions, we are looking to set a global benchmark for technology-driven ESG solutions, and such investments through our Innovation Fund bring us one step closer to achieving our aspirations.”
Erguvan, established in 2022, offers environmental commodities trading through Erguvan Marketplace and carbon footprint management solutions via the Erguvan Climate Action Platform.
Our partnership with Erguvan gives us access to powerful tools that will help assess environmental impact, enhance our sustainability strategies, as well as manage carbon footprint for us and our clients.