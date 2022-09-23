Dubai: Dubai Chambers appointed Mohammad Ali bin Rashed Lootah as its President and CEO, it said on Friday.
Starting October 24, Lootah will lead the Chambers in the stages ahead, overseeing the implementation of its initiatives and strategic plans according to a set of key performance indicators (KPIs), in coordination with various sectors and stakeholders.
“The appointment of a new President and CEO will add to the Chambers’ creative capacities and bring in new leadership, capable of setting policies and implementing strategic plans,”said Abdul-Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers. “This calls for us to work as a team and channel all resources and efforts towards proactively setting and achieving the long-term economic goals of the Emirate of Dubai.”
Lootah has led a career that has seen him assume a series of prominent positions, where he has proven his skills in all the initiatives he led. Most recently, Lootah served as CEO of Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection, as well as Acting Executive Director of the Commercial Registration and Licensing Sector, at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).
“Dubai Chambers enjoys a reputable position within the local and international business communities,” he said. “I look forward to continuing on this successful path and working with all teams to safeguard the achievements and progress that have been made so far, and to pave the way for more accomplishments in the future.”