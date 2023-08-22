London: Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition got a new chance at winning approval from UK regulators after the tech giant submitted a substantially different deal to the country’s antitrust watchdog.

In a rare move, the Competition and Markets Authority is reconsidering the offer from Microsoft after it said it would sell the rights of all current and future Activision games released during the next 15 years to Ubisoft Entertainment SA. The divestment doesn’t include the European Economic Area, the CMA said.

In Paris, Ubisoft jumped as much as 6.8 per cent on the news, the biggest jump in a month.

A reconsideration of a CMA merger decision at this stage is incredibly rare and follows a series of dramatic twists and turns in the deal’s global regulatory battles. The deal, until recently thought moribund, gained unexpected momentum after the UK agreed to review new evidence. In the US Microsoft beat the Federal Trade Commission’s court challenge over the deal. The European Union cleared the deal with behavioral remedies in May.

“We had a real concern previously that Microsoft would be able to control the way that market was going to develop,” Sarah Cardell, CEO of the CMA, said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio. “What we see with this new deal, and we will have to test it carefully through our review, is that rather than Microsoft being able to control how those cloud streaming rights are used, that control will shift to an independent company.”

As it navigated regulatory obstacles, Microsoft missed the July 18 deadline in the original agreement - signed in January 2022 - to close the acquisition.

Activision agreed to extend the timeline until October 18 to give Microsoft more time to iron out the remaining hurdles.

Microsoft asked the UK regulator in July to reconsider its April veto on the grounds that the situation had “materially changed,” given the US court decision and a subsequent deal it reached to license Activision blockbuster title Call of Duty to rival Sony Group.

“Under the restructured transaction, Microsoft will not be in a position either to release Activision Blizzard games exclusively on its own cloud streaming service - Xbox Cloud Gaming or to exclusively control the licensing terms of Activision Blizzard games for rival services,” Microsoft said in the statement.

Ubisoft said in its own statement that the rights, which “will exist in perpetuity,” will be added to the Ubisoft+ subscription service.