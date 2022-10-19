Dubai: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, today attended the opening session of the ‘Foreseeing Government Audit Future Conference’ organised by Dubai’s Financial Audit Authority.
The conference was organised as part of efforts to advance the emirate’s status as a model of excellence for government auditing. The event was attended by senior officials, decision makers and experts in auditing and accounting.
“The event is aligned with our mandate to inculcate a strong culture of excellence and rigour in auditing, governance, and risk management in government, as part of our commitment to ensure Dubai has strong and stable financial system,” said Abdulrahman Hareb Rashed Al Hareb, Director General of the Financial Audit Authority. “The event also supports our strategic objective of protecting public funds, and ensuring the optimal utilisation of government resources.”
The session addressed diverse issues including the role of auditing in promoting transparency and financial control at government entities, the implementation of international best practices, and the government’s contribution to enhancing auditing in various sectors. Another session titled ‘Staying Updated about Management of Fraud Risks’, featuring Bruce Dorris, President and CEO of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), discussed the importance of staying abreast of the latest developments in the field of auditing to safeguard the government from the risks of financial fraud.
The Conference featured nine sessions covering a range of topics including compliance with information security requirements, virtual and remote audit, performance audit, anti-corruption framework and reducing cybersecurity risks in the public sector.