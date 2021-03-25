Dubai: The Chinese telecom giant Huawei has joined Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) under OIC, the grouping of Islamic countries. The tech giant thus becomes the first such entity to join the organisation, currently the third largest CERT platform in the world.
The OIC-CERT is dedicated to providing expertise in cyber crisis management and develops capabilities to mitigate cyber threats through collaboration.
Huawei’s OIC-CERT membership is sponsored by UAE Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT), a department under Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), and CyberSecurity Malaysia, an agency under country’s the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia.
“It is a testimonial to our strong cyber security capabilities,” said Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE. “Through this membership, Huawei will actively contribute to the global cyber intelligence ecosystem and leverage its expertise to bolster cyber defence for more than 1.8 billion people living in the OIC-CERT’s member-states.
“This will enable us to fulfil our vision of building a fully connected, intelligent world.”
Rebuff
The OIC alliance is also a rebuff to recent US efforts to stop countries from signing up Huawei for their 5G networks. The US also has bans in place on Huawei equipment into its market, and which had undermined the brand’s efforts to get global coverage for its smartphones and telecom equipment.
According to Adel Almehairi, Director of the UAE Computer Emergency Response Team (aeCERT), “Our cyber-threat landscape is constantly evolving with bad actors engineering high sophisticated attacks that can immobilize consumers’ day-to-day lives and derail business operations. Huawei has an excellent track record of empowering secure and resilient digital transformations in the UAE and the rest of the world.”
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is the second-largest organization after the United Nations with a membership of 57 states, covering approximately 1.8 billion people across four continents. The OIC has approved the Resolution on ‘Collaboration of Computer Emergency Response Team’ (CERT) among member countries.