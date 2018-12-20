“We find our selves wedged between a data-dependent Fed and a very uncertain outlook from the PBOC (People’s Bank of China) on the stimulus front as the 90-day trade truce looms ominously in the not-so-distant future. If you wrap this with the global growth slowdown, there is hardly a sliver of optimism for equity investors to hang their hat on,” said Stephen Innes, Head of Trading APAC at OANDA in Singapore. Fed chair Jerome Powell lowered his inflation and growth forecast and said the central bank was satisfied with its programme to reduce the balance sheet and has no plans to change it, making traders nervous.