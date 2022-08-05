Dubai: Dubai Chambers’ President and CEO Hamad Buamim will step down from his role after 16 years of service. He will continue to support Dubai Chambers for the next three months.
Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice-President, International Relations – Dubai Chambers, has been appointed to the role of President and acting CEO.
Announcing the move, Abdul-Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said Buamim played an instrumental role in the transformational growth and evolution of the entity, and in positioning Dubai as a strategic hub for global trade and commerce.
Buamim played a critical role in growing the membership of Dubai Chambers by over four times from 80,000 to over 320,000, which made Dubai Chamber one of the Top 10 chambers in the world and the largest membership-based organization in MEA. He launched 12 international offices and strengthened the focus of Dubai Chambers on emerging markets, including Latin America and the ASEAN nations.
He also played a defining role in unlocking partnerships with African nations and positioning Dubai as a global gateway to Africa.