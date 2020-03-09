Gold is too hot to touch for shoppers. Dubai gold price will now inch closer to the Dh200 a gram mark. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: The price of gold briefly shot past $1,700 an ounce early on Monday for the first time since 2012, as investors rushed to pick up the metal as the best asset to hold in extremely difficult times for the global economy.

Gold was expected to breach $1,700 this year - but most analysts and traders were expecting this to happen only towards the end of this year. For the price to touch $1,700 in March itself is way too early.

After trading briefly at $1,702, it is now at $1,698. For the UAE’s gold and jewellery trade, it adds to the worries they have had since the start of the year. “When gold went past $1,600 earlier in the year - touching its highest point since 2013 - that was the first shock,” said Cyriac Varghese, General Manager at Sky Jewellery. “Now to deal with $1,700 just weeks later - I don’t think shoppers are prepared for that.”

Optimists will say gold is still some way off from the $1,900 an ounce plus of 2011, which was the all-time high for the metal. But as Varghese says, UAE shoppers are unlikely to see a silver lining in the current levels.

Dubai price