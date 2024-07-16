Dubai: German consumer goods group, Henkel, inaugurates a new beauty care production facility in Riyadh, aligning with Saudi Arabia's push for localisation.

The facility will manufacture a variety of products under the Pert brand, including shampoos, conditioners, and other specialised items.

The plant will include advanced water treatment technology aimed at minimising water waste, along with sustainable practices to enhance energy efficiency significantly.

This step is not just the right step towards business with a sole purpose of enhancing business relations, but also aligns with of the visions of the Saudi Vision 2030, which is pushing for a sustainable future.

The Saudi Vision 2030 is a programme launched in 2016 with the main aim of diversifying revenues away from oil.

Henkel already manufactures Abaya shampoos, gel and powder detergents, DAC disinfectants, and home cleaning products within Saudi Arabia.

Since entering the GCC market in 1998, with its corporate headquarters in Dubai, Henkel has established two regional innovation centres and an adhesive technologies factory in the UAE.