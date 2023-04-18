Dubai: The Dubai airline group Emirates and the regional operations of the FMCG giant Procter & Gamble are rated as the top companies to work in the UAE, according to the networking platform LinkedIn.

In Saudi Arabia, the energy powerhouse Aramco and the giga-entity Red Sea Global take up positions one and two.

The rankings cover companies with at least 500 employees as of end 2022, and with staff turnover no higher than 10 per cent during the polling period.

In UAE Top 15, retail and FMCG entities have made significant gains. Apart from P&G, the other standout has been the mall operator Majid Al Futtaim, and the detergents brand Henkel. (P&G and Henkel have secured spots in the rankings for the first time, while Majid Al Futtaim has shot up from 13th in 2021 to be 4th this time.)

"This year’s list is an indication that the world of work is still undergoing enormous change, and it is interesting to see how quickly our markets are evolving with 75 per cent new entrants in the 2023 Top Companies lists for the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” said Lynn Chouman, Managing Editor at LinkedIn News MENA.

“Our data recognizes companies that have remained an employer of choice in the midst of global uncertainty, while acting as a valuable resource for professionals seeking the best places to work in the region."

Cushioned against global layoffs?

Based on feedback from recruitment firms and corporate consultants, the UAE and Gulf job markets have to date remained largely secure against the wave of layoffs that have hit the US, and its tech industry in particular. But there have been talk about some categories such as banks 'rationalising' their staffing levels.

Against that, aviation is the one category that's still busy hiring, while the construction and projects sector is another to have ramped up in recent weeks. The energy sector - including anything on renewables and sustainability - too has been busy.

Saudi Arabia in job creation over-drive

With all the action happening in the oil and gas space, Saudi Aramco consolidating its status - for a third straight year - among employers in the Kingdom is a given. "The following two spots also feature prominent government-backed entities, with Red Sea Global making its debut, (and) followed by telecommunications provider stc," the LinkedIn statement adds.

LinkedIn came up with similar rankings for 39 markets. The methodology looks at several processes, including how employees are advancing within a company and when they leave; how they’re upskilling while employed; and how companies are empowering people to get ahead in their careers.