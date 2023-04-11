Dubai: Hiring has picked up significantly in Dubai’s private sector, with new jobs being created at fastest pace since January 2018. But there is still room for more growth on the job side, according to the latest PMI report on Dubai’s businesses during March.
Even then, the activity on hiring mirrors what the wider UAE private sector has been doing in recent weeks helped by new orders and which require adding to the workforce.
As expected, the construction sector I the one hiring actively after a relatively quiet second-half 2022. New projects, especially offplan real estate projects, are what’s driving the sector’s fortunes.
"The increases in staffing levels and inventories of materials and components were the sharpest seen in around five years, allowing firms to increase their output to the greatest extent for six months," said David Owen, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
New orders prove decisive
Dubai companies had a 'marked improvement' in client demand during March, resulting in an increase in activity that was the 'sharpest since last September'. New business inflows rose sharply, but this was at a rate of expansion down slightly from February. The decline showed up in the wholesale and retail as well as travel and tourism sectors, which have 'lost momentum from their post-Covid peaks in 2022'. In March, retail sales growth was down to a 14-month low.
