The UAE’s national digital economy will grow to over $140 billion in 2031, up from today’s nearly $38 billion, a new report said on Tuesday.

The report, issued by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, also detailed plans to drive the emirate’s digital economy ambitions, as part of its efforts to strengthen the digital economy ecosystem in Dubai and achieve the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Published in collaboration with Entrepreneur Middle East and titled ‘Dubai’s Digital Economy and its Thriving Startup Ecosystem’, the report also explains the role of the Chamber in supporting digital economy strategies.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said that doubling the contribution of the digital economy to the UAE’s GDP from 9.7 per cent to over 20 per cent by 2031 reflects Dubai’s endeavours to establish itself as a key tech hub and leading global destination for digital companies.

“Our strategic plans will also focus on achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), especially in terms of driving digital transformation, developing a sustainable business sector, and adding an average of Dh100 billion per year in economic value to the emirate’s economy,” he said.

“Raising the business community’s awareness about challenges and future trends is a key priority, as is highlighting the importance of digital transformation as an engine of sustainable growth for the business sector,” he added.

The report provides insight into Dubai’s digital economy startups and why Dubai will become the next digital economy capital of the world. Approximately 96 per cent of all funds raised in the UAE since 2017 have been raised by startups headquartered in Dubai. In 2021, all startups across the entire country raised $1.2 billion, the vast majority of which went to Dubai-based startups. The emirate’s startups raised more than $2 billion in 2022, more than double the funding figures in 2021.