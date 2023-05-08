All options are possible to get one of Dubai’s most happening locations to beat to a different tune other than that from global pop superstars. “We already have the best arena, the best place for people to come together – and we are analyzing the various options to pursue to make it even bigger,” said Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment (DHE), which owns the venue.

“I think we should be able to decide the course of action soon. There’s a team working on that. The way I see it there’s such possibilities to host sporting events or ‘sportainment’. We could even do exhibitions or corporate events.

“The Coca-Cola Arena had its best year ever in 2022, and there are other global venues such as the one in Los Angeles that have multi-use, whether shows, concerts or sports,” says Fernando Eiroa of DHE. Image Credit: Supplied

There had been so much talk in the background in local circles about the Arena’s wider possibilities. And that some of the plans could see Dubai integrating aspects of its Destination Tourism with the Sports Tourism agenda the emirate is running with.

If the venue does open up to events beyond entertainment, that by itself would ensure more usage through the year.

Dubai’s venues, whether massive or niche, have been having some good times, and Eiroa’s DEH has been in the thick of the action. While Coca-Cola Arena gets the headline acts, the Global Village is where shopping and a fay out for the family become the main traffic driver.

And drive traffic the Global Village sure did, with 9 million visitors passing through the turnstiles in six months for the recently concluded edition. “Those 9 million visits in 6 (months) are more than what many venues can’t manage even when open for 12 months,” said Eiroa.

And there is Real Madrid

Sporting possibilities remain front and center of Eiroa’s attention. Dubai will play host to what will be the world’s first Real Madrid theme park as the storied Spanish football club thinks beyond, yes, pure game revenues.

“This is a project that’s not just holding promise for the UAE but from across the region and outside,” the Dubai Holding Entertainment CEO added. “Real Madrid is one’s of the world’s biggest brands – and Dubai is already the hub for entertainment.”

Mix it up and then you get the formula for true ‘sportainment’ success.