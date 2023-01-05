Dubai: The implementation of the Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33', launched on Wednesday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will commence immediately as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, said Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism.

Teams across Dubai's government entities will work in close collaboration with the private sector to achieve the various targets of the agenda over the next 10 years, Helal Al Marri said.

The D33 Agenda paves the way for a new phase of Dubai's development journey driven by ideas, innovation, enterprise and new technologies, he noted.

Ambitious goals

The journey that commenced 17 years ago on January 4, 2006, when Sheikh Mohammed became the Ruler of Dubai, has catapulted the city into the ranks of world's leading metropolises. The ambitious goals of the Agenda reflect Sheikh Mohammed's confidence in the Dubai government team's capabilities and the talent and skills of UAE nationals, the DET Director General further said.

Helal Saeed Al Marri was speaking at a media meeting organised on Thursday by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO). Chief Editors of various local news organisations attended the meeting. During the interaction, the DET chief outlined the detailed plans that form part of the D33 Agenda. The targets outlined in the Agenda represent Dubai's determination to further consolidate its leadership on the global stage, he said.

Al Marri further said Dubai's growth as a global economic and business hub driven by its exceptional business-enabling infrastructure has given rise to many remarkable success stories of enterprise and innovation. The next phase of Dubai's journey undertaken as part of the grand vision of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with a new set of ambitious goals will further strengthen its status as a city at the forefront of shaping the world's future.

"Dubai offers one of the world's most fertile environments for investors and entrepreneurs to flourish. The extensive expertise that Dubai has gained in the course of its remarkable development journey provides a solid platform for the emirate to further raise its competitiveness," he added.

Major targets

During the meeting, Al Marri shed further light on the major targets and goals of the D33 Agenda which will see the implementation of 100 transformative projects. Featuring total economic targets of Dh32 trillion over the next 10 years, the new Dubai Economic Agenda aims to double the emirate's foreign trade to Dh25.6 trillion and add 400 cities as key trading partners over the next decade. The Agenda also includes a programme to support the growth of 30 companies in new sectors to become global unicorns and integrate 65,000 young Emiratis into the workforce and the private sector.

The Agenda also seeks to launch Sandbox Dubai, which aims to make Dubai a major hub for incubating business innovation by enabling the testing and marketing of new products and technologies. Furthermore, the Dubai Traders Project (DT33) will empower a new generation of Dubai traders in various vital growth sectors, driving growth in the city's vibrant trading hub.

Al Marri also said the new Dubai Economic Agenda covers various aspects of Dubai's economic future. The D33 Agenda will feature initiatives to enhance the skills of young Emiratis so that they can meet the requirements of the job market of the future. The Agenda seeks to ensure that young Emiratis can receive the highest quality of education in Dubai without the need to leave the country. The Agenda features a project to attract the best international universities as part of the broader aim of making Dubai a global destination of choice for higher education.