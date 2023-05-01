Dubai: All maritime industry service providers in Dubai will have to declare their container charge tariffs to the Dubai Maritime Authority under a new directive. This is effective from May 1 and gives the DMA ‘clear data-led understanding of local sea container charges and associated practices’.

All such service providers must declare their tariff rates to the DMA, using the Dubai Trade Single Window Portal.

All operational service providers in Dubai must submit a list of their current local sea container charges to DMA within 30 days of the effective date of the directive. New service providers must give the list of all their existing sea container charges within 30 days of being licensed.

From May 1, all service providers are prohibited from increasing their existing container charges in any way.

They may increase to 'reflect new or increased authority, port operator or government charges. But provided such an increase does not include any charges or amounts for their account. The freeze on service charges will apply until further notice.

“The newly introduced Directive is based on a thorough study we conducted as part of efforts to consolidate Dubai’s status as a global maritime hub, enhance transparency and cost-visibility of local sea container charges," said Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of Dubai Maritime Authority.

"The introduction of the Directive will allow us to analyse data submitted by service providers and determine whether they reflect commercial best practices and fair competition, which we are tasked with promoting in Dubai’s maritime sector.”

Which service providers are covered?

Operators within, outside, or going through any port in the emirate need to comply. This includes service providersalready licensed by a relevant authority in Dubai, including the Department of Economy and Tourism, or special development zones and free zones such as the DIFC Authority, to provide sea container Services.

It also applies to providers who will become licensed on or after the effective date. In this case, the directive applies to sea container charges that the provider intends to apply from the date it becomes licensed. Details of sea container charges should be submitted to the Authority pursuant to Article 5 (2) of the Directive.

