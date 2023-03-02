Dubai: Drydocks World - Dubai will be affiliated to Dubai Ports Authority as part of a wider consolidation and cement the emirate’s status as a maritime hub.
This was done through a Law issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai.
All responsibilities of Drydocks World-Dubai - established under Decree No. (3) of 1983 - will be transferred to Dubai Ports Authority. This transfer will include all employees, without affecting their acquired rights, as well as all assets and funds.
Subsequently, the Dubai Ports Authority will assume all duties and liabilities of Drydocks World-Dubai.
The law seeks to ‘advance’ Dubai Ports Authority’s position as a global model in port operation, management, and terminal handling. It regulates and develops the port sector in accordance with strategic plans and policies. Together, this will create an investment climate for ‘sea freight and shipping logistics, promote the maritime sector, and encourage investment in maritime industries and services’.
Growing portfolio
Drydocks World has developed a sizeable presence in the ship repair, maintenance and overhaul category, regionally and overseas. In this period, the facility in Dubai has been associated with major conversion works, to create much needed additional capacity on-board vessels during the pandemic.
Recently, there was a move into Europe through a shipyard on the Adriatic coast.
Expanded mandate for Ports entity
The law provides Dubai Ports Authority, created by Decree No. (1) of 1990, new responsibilities, which include strategic planning and policy development for overseeing the ports and terminals in Dubai, regulating their operations, and developing and managing port infrastructure.
The Authority will regulate businesses, activities, and professions authorised to operate in ports and terminals, among other responsibilities.
An organisational structure for Dubai Ports Authority has also been crafted, including responsibilities for the Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, the executive team of the Authority, and the mechanism for appointing the CEO of the Dubai Ports Authority and delineating their responsibilities.
What the new Law changes
- Dubai’s Law No. (4) of 2023 supersedes Law No. (1) of 1990 and Decree No. (4) of 1991, which pertain to the establishment of Dubai Ports Authority.
- It repeals Decree No. (3) of 1983 and its amendments, which relate to the creation of Dubai Drydocks Authority, as well as Decree No. (29) of 2005, which concerns the affiliation of the Dubai Drydocks Authority to Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation.
- The Decision No. (10) of 2022, which assigns the CEO of Dubai Ports Authority to oversee operations of Dubai Drydocks Authority, will be annulled. The law further invalidates any other legislation that may conflict with its provisions.