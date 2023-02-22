Dubai: The Dubai Maritime City Authority has been renamed as 'Dubai Maritime Authority' and affiliated to Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation under a new law issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The aim is to reinforce 'Dubai’s status as a leading global coastal trade hub, improve maritime security in collaboration with other relevant authorities, attract local and foreign investments, and protect the marine environment'.
The Law grants the Authority the power to establish a marine plan for Dubai, which will ‘ensure the safety of maritime navigation and activities’. This includes defining navigational lines and berthing places for dhows and other vessels in Dubai.
Thus, the Dubai Maritime Authority will be the entity responsible for regulating, coordinating and supervising all aspects of Dubai’s maritime sector. The Authority will now be affiliated with the PCFC and will be renamed to Dubai Maritime Authority.
The new Law outlines the Authority’s responsibilities, which involve regulating the maritime sector and activities throughout Dubai. It includes special development and free zones such as the Dubai International Financial Centre. The oversight also extends to improving maritime security in Dubai by issuing licences for maritime transportation and supervising the safety measures of vessels.
The organisational structure of Dubai Maritime Authority has also been authorised, as well as outlining the responsibilities of PCFC. It sets out the mechanism for appointing the CEO of the Authority, as well as defining their responsibilities.
Wide maritime remit
- The Dubai Maritime Authority will take the onus on preserving the environment by ensuring that marine vessels comply with technical requirements. It is also tasked with coordinating with authorities to oversee maritime activities and ensure adherence to both local and international rules and regulations, as well as all international agreements the UAE is a party to.
- The Authority is responsible for regulating, identifying, and issuing permits related to the establishment of marinas in Dubai. Another is to set entry and exit requirements for wooden dhows and their crews, and oversee them through the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows.