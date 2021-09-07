1.2260328-2485175759
Aramex, which is listed on DFM, will have separate Chief Operating Officers for Express and Logistics.
Dubai: The Dubi-headquartered logistics company Aramex has gone for a total overhaul of its operating model, with a Chief Operating Officer named to oversee operations at newly created Aramex Express and Aramex Logistics.

The revamp comes as the company seeks out new areas of growth as well as higher margins than those in the traditional delivery business.

“For Aramex to stay ahead of the curve and remain a competitive, reliable and sustainably growing industry leader, we decided to focus on capturing growth opportunities by decoupling our core services," said Othman Aljeda, CEO of Aramex

Aramex Express takes care of the international and domestic delivery solutions, and had one of its best years in 2020 as more consumers and businesses took to ecommerce channels. Aramex Logistics will handle all of the B2B needs, for clients in industries such as “oil & gas, healthcare & pharmaceutical, aerospace, retail & fashion, amongst others”. (The logistics business accounts for 28 per cent of Aramex revenues.)

  1. Mohammad Alkhas has been appointed COO for Aramex Logistics.
  2. Alaa Saoudi will be COO for Aramex Express.
  3. Each regional operations will report to Andy Van der Velde, who has been appointed President.
  4. Dr. Johannes Distler will be Chief Strategy Officer, a newly created role at the company.

Region focussed

The organization has set up a structure based on geography, through eight region-specific operations. Each region will be led by a vice-president and will have dedicated commercial and operations teams "focussed on growing Aramex’s local footprint and driving commercial opportunities and customer-centric innovations".

Command centre
All support functions - finance, HR, procurement, digital and customer contact centres - will be provided centrally by Aramex’s Corporate Centre, which will also manage M&A and strategy, legal, risk and compliance to ensure control and alignment across the newly formed clusters.

Need to change - fast

Othman Aljeda, Group CEO of Aramex, said in a statement: “The global transportation and logistics industry is undergoing a fundamental shift, driven by e-commerce, supply chain disruptions, customers’ increasingly discerning expectations and the turbo speed of digitization.

“By creating Aramex Express and Aramex Logistics, we will have a more agile company, focused on capturing the right opportunities to grow and diversify our customer base, investing in and deploying the best and latest technologies, and operating at higher efficiency levels. The investments we are making in our business today will enable us to provide our customers with improved service levels, and our shareholder with long-term value.”

We see good growth opportunities in the express segment, which currently represents 70% of our revenues. We intend to continue to grow our express business by creating new trade lanes domestically and internationally

- Othman Aljeda, Group CEO of Aramex