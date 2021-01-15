Dubai: As many as 250 of Dubai Customs’ staff will initially benefit from the new work-from-home platform introduced by the government entity. More employees will start having access in subsequent phases to the Smart Tasks platform.
“This will help our work systems have more resilience in the face of any future challenges,” said Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs. “The vast changes witnessed during the spread of the pandemic has necessitated the need to think differently and smartly.”
Smart Tasks was chosen from among 19 competing solutions. “We tested the platform on a selected group of employees, and it proved to be very efficient in managing work-from-home system,” said Juma Al Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division.
It is fully integrated with Dubai Customs’ internal systems.