A person loads a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump into a car outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington.
Image Credit: Reuters
Staffers from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building remove office furniture next to the White House in Washington, one week before the administration changes on Inauguration Day.
Image Credit: AP
A man carries framed items to a car as he leave the Eisenhower Executive Office building, inside the White House complex.
Image Credit: AP
A worker moves a boxe out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington.
Image Credit: Reuters
Workers move boxes out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington.
Image Credit: Reuters
A worker moves boxes out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington.
Image Credit: Reuters
White House advisor Peter Navarro leaves the West Wing of the White House with a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Washington.
Image Credit: Reuters
A moving van arrives to pick up boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building, inside the White House complex.
Image Credit: AP
People wait for a moving van after boxes were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building inside the White House complex.
Image Credit: AP
A worker stacks boxes on West Executive Avenue before loading them onto a truck at the White House in Washington.
Image Credit: AFP
A person carries a plant out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington.
Image Credit: Reuters
Workers unload pallets of unfolded boxes at the Executive Office Building on the White House grounds in Washington.
Image Credit: Reuters
Boxes are stacked on West Executive Avenue before being loaded onto a truck at the White House in Washington.
Image Credit: AFP
Boxes are loaded onto a truck on West Executive Avenue at the White House in Washington.
Image Credit: AFP