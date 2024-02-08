Dubai: The Dh1 billion Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF), a collaborative effort between Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), reiterated its commitment to enhance the Emirate’s venture capital ecosystem by driving sustainable finance and innovation on a global scale.

Members of the DFDF Oversight Committee met Thursday to assess the Fund’s significant achievements and outline future strategies to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Dubai and the broader UAE.

The committee reviewed DFDF’s completion of over 25 investments since its inception in 2022 and discussed the Dh1 billion Fund’s mission to enhance the Fund’s capabilities.

DFDF also reinforced its commitment to sustainability and climate technology by earmarking up to 20 per cent of its Dh1 billion Fund for supporting climate technology and innovation in December 2023.

Since its establishment, the Fund has made 14 new investments in five startups, three follow-on investments, and six fund investments that are innovating in Dubai’s Future of Finance and Future Economies sectors.

Khalfan Belhoul, Chairman of the Dubai Future District Fund’s Board of Directors and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation said DFDF contributed significantly to strengthening the entrepreneurship scene in Dubai during the previous period.

He said, “During the coming period, the Fund will continue its efforts to provide an integrated system to support emerging companies and provide financing, expertise, guidance, and other support programmes such as business accelerators and capacity-building initiatives.”

DIFC Governor Essa Kazim said, “The Oversight Committee’s recognition of DFDF’s role in fostering scale-ups and the collaborative drive toward a sustainable future underscores the pivotal partnership between public and private sectors in shaping Dubai’s innovation trajectory.”

The Committee emphasised the importance of supporting startups in their growth journey to become successful, internationally active scale-ups. UAE startups account for 52 per cent of all venture deals in the MENA region, with 44 per cent of all venture capital having a presence in the UAE.