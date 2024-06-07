Dubai: Global design firm HKS expands its reach by opening a new office in Riyadh, bringing its total number of offices to 29 worldwide.

HKS is an American international architecture firm founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

With nearly 50 years of experience in Saudi Arabia, HKS is well-versed in the region's unique design needs.

The firm provides Saudi clients with architecture and design services that honour local heritage and align with Saudi Vision 2030.

Vision 2030 is a programme launched by the government in 2016, with the main aim of diversifying its economy away from the oil sector. It has three main pillars - a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.

HKS is recognised as a leader among international architecture and design firms, celebrated for its award-winning architecture, planning, interior design, and dedication to ESG (environmental, social, and governance) principles in design.

Dragana Linden has been appointed as the managing director of HKS Riyadh. With over 18 years of experience in architecture and engineering, she brings a wealth of expertise to the role.