Dubai: Banque Saudi Fransi, a regional bank headquartered in Riyadh, announces its completion of its rebranding as BSF.

Unveiling the new brand identity, the top Saudi bank said it reflects BSF’s commitment to its Saudi roots and its role as a trusted advisor offering data-driven, next-generation banking solutions to commercial, institutional, and individual customers since 1977.

The new identity was formally launched at a special event attended by BSF Chairman Mazin Al Romaih, board members, bank CEO Bader Al Salloom, senior management, and employees.

"It encapsulates the institution’s forward-looking ambitions to be the most modern and innovative bank in the region," said Al Salloom.

The modernised identity extends to all subsidiaries, including BSF Capital, the bank's asset management and investment arm, he added.

Al Salloom highlighted the bank's commitment to supporting the country’s 2030 goals. He said the bank's vision and future projects are designed to strengthen and empower Saudi Arabia's financial sector.

The Saudi Vision 2030 is a programme launched by the government in 2016, with the main aim of diversifying its economy away from the oil sector. It has three main pillars- a vibrant society, a thriving economy, and an ambitious nation.