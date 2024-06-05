KHC will distribute a quarterly dividend of 0.7 per cent , or $0.019 (Dh0.07) per share, totaling $69 million (Dh253 million).

The total annual distribution will amount to $274.6 million (Dh1 billion). In a statement to Tadawul, KHC announced that the board is also authorised to pay interim dividends on a semi-annual or quarterly basis for 2024.