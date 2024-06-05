Dubai: Saudi Arabia's low-cost airline, flynas, has announced its 17 new destinations for the summer 2024 flight season.

El-Alamein on Egypt's North Coast will make its debut on flynas' schedule, with departures from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Medina. Travellers can also go to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, both resort cities on the Red Sea.

Turkey features prominently with flights to the coastal city of Antalya, Istanbul, Bodrum and Trabzon. Beyond Turkey, flynas will connect travelers to Georgia with flights to Tbilisi and Batumi, Baku in Azerbaijan, as well as Salalah in Oman.

Extending its reach to Europe, flynas offers flights to Prague in the Czech Republic, Sarajevo in Bosnia, Tirana in Albania, Podgorica in Montenegro, and Vienna and Salzburg in Austria.

With over 1,500 flights each week connecting 70 local and international destinations, flynas has been operational since 2007 and has carried more than 78 million passengers, aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The airline aims to expand its route network to 165 locations