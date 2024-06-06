Dubai: The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, is exploring new investment opportunities in Japan, according to a media report.

Head of the QIA advisory, Asia Pacific Abdulla Ali Al Kuwari noted that the fund’s investments in Japan have more than doubled since opening an office in Singapore in 2021.

So far, QIA has invested nearly $646 million (Dh2.3 billion) in Japan, including a 5 per cent stake in semiconductor manufacturer Kokusai Electric, valued at $320.6 million (Dh1.1 billion)

According to the report, semiconductors, manufacturing, and real estate are among the top investment priorities.

Gulf states have been increasingly investing in AI and semiconductors, recognising their critical role in future economies.