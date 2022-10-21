RBI and the rupee

Before the latest rupee weakness, the Indian central bank had upwards of $550 billion in dollar reserves. The RBI had already used up a significant portion to arrest the currency slide since summer.



"Through this year, RBI intervention in the forward markets to ensure enough liquidity in rupee reduced the interest rate differentials with the US, making the INR less attractive from a 'carry trade' perspective," said Bal Kishen Rathore, CEO of Century Financial.



"To put it simply, the spread between Indian and US interest rates is quite narrow as the Federal Reserve is aggressive in hiking the interest rates while RBI is more on the neutral side from a monetary policy perspective. This means risk-free US dollar assets are giving sufficient returns giving foreigners less incentive to invest in Indian bonds.



"This reduced dollar inflows and hurt the rupee. RBI is likely to be cautious regarding interventions in the currency market, having (already) spent $100 billion to defend the currency. As a result, the near future of the rupee is forecast to remain gloomy and could slide to 83.50."