Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced a plan to double market capitalisation over the next three years using its new ‘ADX One’ strategy. Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced a plan to double market capitalisation over the next three years using its new ‘ADX One’ strategy, which aims to increase market liquidity and further improve market efficiency.

The new strategy comes as the market capitalisation of companies listed on the ADX increased 39.7 per cent in 2020 to a record AED750 billion.

The ‘ADX One’ strategy aims to increase the exchange’s governance through further alignment with best international practices and by making ADX a more attractive destination for foreign investors. The market value of foreign-owned shares in ADX-listed companies surpassed Dh60 billion at the end of December last year.

Innovataive products

The strategy includes a range of innovative products and services such as new listings, the launch of derivatives trading, and further advancement of the customer-centric digital transformation journey. The strategy was devised after ADX became a public joint-stock company and joined ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, in 2020.

“2021 will mark our 20th anniversary. ADX today is one of the most competitive exchanges in the region, providing an exciting value proposition for companies and some of the highest dividend yields in emerging markets for investors. Our strategy will deepen our market strength and draw in new sources of liquidity while ensuring Abu Dhabi’s diversified, competitive, and transparent economic system that is attractive for local, regional and international investors,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

“Over the coming years, ADX will continue to leverage Abu Dhabi’s unique regulatory environment, infrastructure and stability to stimulate long-term growth across the Emirate and more than double the market capitalization over the next three years.”

New listings

Throughout 2021 ADX is also expecting at least ten new listings, including three exchange-traded funds (ETFs), following the success of Chimera Capital’s listing of its S&P UAE UCITS ETF. Trading in Chimera Capital’s ETF surged in the first three months following its listing, and it has since become the third-largest ETF by assets in the region. New listings will also be made on the fast-growing Second Market. The four new companies added on the Second Market in 2020, Sawaeed Holding, Zee Stores, Easy Lease and Palm Sports, have witnessed robust growth in trading values and strong price appreciation.

The introduction of derivatives by the fourth quarter will allow institutional investors to hedge their investments, providing them with new opportunities to execute complex trading strategies. Derivatives will complement Market Making, Covered Short Selling (CSS) and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) which the exchange was a first in the region to introduce. The CSS service was introduced to attract and meet the requirements of a new segment of specialised and experienced investors while generating greater trading volumes. ADQ’s Q Market Makers and the dispensation of short-term margin trading licences to more brokerages have helped to boost liquidity and improve market quality of Abu Dhabi’s state-of-the-art exchange.

International investors

The increased participation of international investors has come amid an increase in foreign ownership limits among the largest publicly traded companies in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company, Wahat Al Zaweya, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., Emirates Driving Company and Abu Dhabi Aviation allowed foreign investors to own up to 49 per cent. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Methaq Takaful Insurance Co., and Agthia Group raised the foreign ownership limit to 40 per cent, 49 per cent and 49 per cent respectively.

“Our strategy is focused on delivering new products and services that will make ADX a conduit for investors seeking to tap high growth opportunities and for companies seeking to fund expansion plans. We are focused on growing the number of listings on the exchange and attracting new investors to boost market liquidity,” said Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Investor realations guide

Under the ADX One strategy, an investor relations guide will be created and made available to listed companies in the first half of 2021. In parallel, ADX plans to launch campaigns to promote market literacy and highlight the roles of equity in a diversified investment portfolio and stock markets in maximising returns on savings. Additionally, the exchange plans to roll out a program to support the production of research notes on its under-covered listed companies by the end of this year.

ADX, the second-largest stock market in the MENA region, will continue in 2021 to enhance its digital capabilities following several achievements which include enhancing its electronic financial disclosure system for financial statements designed to fit the needs of listed companies and launching a reinforced online attendance and remote voting service for listed companies through the Sahmi digital platform.