The deal will be signed in the presence of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and Narendra Modi

The leaders of the two countries will sign off on the first Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement that will lead to almost immediate easing of more two-way trade Image Credit: WAM

The stage is set for cementing – and building on – the existing $60 billion plus trade relationship between the UAE and India. The leaders of the two countries – already bound by historical ties – will sign off on the first CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) that will lead to almost immediate easing of more two-way trade. The deal will be signed in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, and Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

Follow our live updates with comments from top Indian businessmen here:

06:13PM



Will India’s healthcare get the full treatment from CEPA?

In the months leading up to the deal being announced, there was speculation build up whether healthcare and pharmaceuticals would have an elevated status in the trade and investment flows.

“It may be difficult for new entrants from India to build a presence in the UAE, because this sector is saturated in terms of capacity,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Group, which apart from its hospitals and clinics in the UAe has also invested around Rs30 billion on its in-India network.

06:00PM



Funding from UAE in India’s Tier 2/3 cities

According to him, healthcare investments from the UAE to India would make better sense. “India’s healthcare space is still struggling with capacity needs,” Dr. Moopen said. “If the UAE could consider some of its planned India funds into developing healthcare facilities in Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities, it could ease capacity constraints. If these funds can be provided on preferential terms, it would be even better.”

05:46PM



Duty-free exemptions to Indian exports

Based on the latest figures, UAE investments in India is around $17 billion or so, of which $11.67 billion is in the form of foreign direct investment. The rest of the fund inflow into India UAE is as portfolio investments. This makes the UAE the ninth biggest source of FDI for India.

In the last two years, UAE sovereign wealth funds have gotten real busy in this space, most notably raising their exposure in Reliance Industries of Mukesh Ambani.

According to Raju Menon, Chairman and Managing Partner of the audit firm Kreston Menon, the UAE-India CEPA sign-off will set the template for India’s other upcoming trade deals.

“These are partnerships done with an eye on the future,” he said. “The UAE and India are also aiming to strengthen their partnership in start-ups, fintech, AI, security and renewable energy.

“The UAE will be keen to invest in ports, railways and the industrial corridors in India. The fact that almost 80 per cent of India’s exports to UAE will be duty-free is the biggest advantage.”

05:15PM



What will be different

What will be different about CEPA is that it will add to an already well-established base of trade and investment flows going in both directions. According to a new report from IBPC (Indian Business and Professional Council) and KPMG, the combined investments by NRIs in the UAE are estimated at around $55 billion. Of this, 70 of the wealthiest Indians based in the country have channelled in $8 billion to $9 billion.

These days the nature of the investments too are changing. While real estate remains a favoured choice for Indian investments, the latest entrants also take the shape of ‘unicorns’. Cars24, a digital platform for pre-owned cars, launched its operations in the middle of last year and then closed the year by being involved in one of the biggest commercial leases in Dubai, which was for a facility in Jebel Ali Free Zone.

According to Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of Danube Group, the CEPA deal will bring about a shift in NRI investment attitudes – of looking at both UAE and India as equal opportunity markets. “We are more than ready to fill the gap and tap into opportunities in India – be it in real estate, construction, energy, infrastructure, healthcare or retail,” he said. “Many of us – NRI entrepreneurs who made it big in the UAE – would now like to expand into the growing Indian market and help our economy by investing and creating jobs.”

05:00PM



Immediate impact

The immediate impact of the CEPA agreement will be felt in select sectors, with energy, manufacturing gold and jewellery, and pharmaceuticals expected to figure prominently. It is felt that the full benefits of the duty exemptions and cuts will then be extended to other sectors as the CEPA benefits flow wider.

Could this also be the platform for UAE-India alliances to think beyond traditional sectors?

No doubt, many new avenues of collaborations will open, and this will benefit businesses from both countries,” said Yussufali M.A., Chairman of LuLu Group and Vice-Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce. “And even beyond as UAE is a key gateway to the entire Middle East and Africa.”

This is the theme that Indian businessmen based in the UAE are talking up – that if India’s manufacturing base needs to tap new markets in a most cost efficient manner, then doing so through the UAE provides the best route.

“DP World operates some of the key ports in India – so, from a factory in India to shipping it out to a client anywhere in the world becomes a possibility,” said a senior source in the logistics business. “The pandemic has shown the need to think different about supply chains. And Indian manufacturers should also consider UAE as the springboard for a much wider marketplace, and not just the other Gulf markets.”

What is the wider goal of the deal?

Develop the trade relationship into a $100 billion status – and even go all the way to $115 billion – in the next five years. India is currently the third biggest trade partner for the UAE, and it is felt that with the new deal, there will be a scaling down of import duties to improve ease of access of goods and services.

Ahead of the CEPA deal being signed, Abdullah Bin Touq, UAE Minister of Economy, Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Indian Government, will deliver opening remarks.

For India, this is the first trade deal signed by the NDA Government, which is now working on multiple CEPA-linked alliances with key trade partners, including the UK. India will be aiming for progress in shipping more of its pharmaceutical products – leveraging its manufacturing strengths in generic medicines – to the UAE.

The deal, according to trade analysts, will set up a windows of opportunity for anything with a ‘Made in India’ stamp. For the UAE, it would mean having a partner that could play a fairly integral part to the country’s ambition ‘Operation 300Bn’ industrial progamme.