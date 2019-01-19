“The absolute number of people who are unemployed is growing every year, and one of the ways of dealing with that is to attract large scale foreign investments to create jobs. Now that won’t happen and indeed, that level of investing is dropping as European companies are withdrawing out of the country. So yes, we will see unemployment rise for sure,” said Nicholas Fitzroy, Risk Briefing Director and Middle East analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit in an interview with Gulf News. Fitzroy said it is “too early” to have data on the impact of the US sanctions on Iran.