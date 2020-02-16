The UAE’s position at the crossroads of international food industry in the spotlight

Highlights According to the Gulfood Global Industry Outlook, The Middle East and North Africa is set to outstrip global average growth in seven of eight categories: poultry and seafood (5.2 per cent), beverages (3.6 per cent), dairy (2.9 per cent), pulses, grains and cereals (3.8 per cent), ingredients (3.2 per cent) and confectionery and snacks (3.3 per cent). Only fats and oils fall short of the world average, but even this sector is forecast to record regional annual growth of 3.4 per cent.

Gulfood, the world’s largest annual food and beverage trade exhibition, and first major event of a transformative new decade for the industry, will mark its silver anniversary this year by uniting food businesses from six continents to rethink their output in an age of major innovation and evolution across the global F&B sector.

Ahead of Gulfood 2020, the UAE’s strategic position and status as a global trade hub has been underlined by the latest Gulfood Global Industry Outlook, produced by the show’s knowledge partner Euromonitor International, which forecasts the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) will experience above-world average compound annual growth across most F&B categories through to 2023.

Fast facts What: Gulfood

When: Today until February 20

Where: Dubai World Trade Centre

Timings: Sunday, February 16: 11am - 7pm; Monday, February 17: 11am - 7pm; Tuesday, February 18: 11am - 7pm; Wednesday, February 19: 11am - 7pm; Thursday, February 20: 11am - 5pm

The report, which is available to registered Gulfood 2020 attendees, reveals that over the next decade world-class trade and commerce infrastructure in the UAE can facilitate Asia-Pacific’s emergence as the world’s biggest F&B consumer by 2030. Mena is also showing huge growth potential, both as a stand-alone market and as a trading corridor for business expansion in Africa and Asia.

“With greater distribution of wealth and rapidly developing infrastructure, Mena has emerged with consumers having greater access to a wider range of foods and beverages,” states the report.

Above-average growth

With Mena forecast to outstrip the average global growth in seven out of eight sectors, poultry and seafood offer the biggest potential as both are predicted to grow annually by 5.2 per cent, according to the report. Beverages are forecast to record 3.6 per cent annual growth, dairy 2.9 per cent, pulses, grains and cereals 3.8 per cent, ingredients by 3.2 per cent and confectionery and snacks by 3.3 per cent. Only fats and oils fall short of the world average, but even this sector is forecast to record regional annual growth of 3.4 per cent.

“While the growth potential is there, the regional industry faces significant opportunities and challenges that now beset the global sector — it is why we believe a major rethink is required as we embark on a new decade of innovation and transformation,” says Trixie LohMirmand, Senior Vice-President, Exhibitions & Events, DWTC.

“As Gulfood 2020 brings this new era into focus, we anticipate the 25th edition will be a hotbed of innovation reflecting wider trends within an industry where demographic shifts such as urbanisation, migration and the rise of the middle class are reshaping consumer lifestyles and purchasing decisions.”

With the global food industry in the midst of transformation across the entire production chain, innovation will hallmark exhibitor promotions at Gulfood 2020. To ease business facilitation, the show is divided into eight categories: beverages; dairy; fats and oils; wellness and free from; meat and poultry; power brands; pulses, grains and cereals; and world food, which will feature 120 national pavilions with niche and speciality products in 2020.

“Transformation is being felt across all Gulfood product sectors and industry players must rethink their approach to a segment in which natural ingredients, sugar reduction and free-from labels remain the F&B industry’s main priorities,” explained LohMirmand.

Leveraging the trend for natural, healthy ingredients, New Zealand-based dairy ingredient solutions provider, NZMP, the global dairy ingredients and solutions business of Fonterra, believes Gulfood 2020 will provide crucial insight and shape the industry agenda for the early part of the 2020s.

“As we head into a new decade, it is essential that food and beverage companies gain insights into a fast-evolving market. As one of the biggest global food and beverage events globally, Gulfood allows us to connect with our customers and offers an important platform to showcase our innovative dairy ingredient solutions, while exploring opportunities across the Middle East and Africa,” said Simon Penfold, Sales Director NZMP and Anchor Food Professionals.

Gulfood Innovation Summit

Creativity is also expected to shine at the two-day Gulfood Innovation Summit, which will run under the Rethinking Food theme and has attracted some of the industry’s most inspiring change-makers.

“The summit will bring together influential chefs, food scientists, government officials and industry leaders at the forefront of innovation to discuss and shape the future of food and gastronomy. The two-day agenda will delve into topics revolving around the role of government in shaping the future of food, adapting to healthier, sustainable lifestyles, F&B marketing, tourism and retail, future food technologies and new halal markets,” explained LohMirmand.

The summit will also feature a country focus probing the evolving Saudi Arabian culinary scene, which is poised for further growth following December’s landmark decision to end gender segregation in F&B outlets across the Kingdom.

A silver lining

As Gulfood enters its 25th anniversary year, LohMirmand stressed the show can now trace its historic contribution in the ongoing evolution of a regional F&B scene, which has undergone seismic shifts in market approach.

“We now see higher rates of local production and exporting in a region that, for many years, was totally import reliant. Consumers are prioritising their health and that of the planet.

“Look out for more transparent labelling, increasing concentration on health and well-being, ethical ingredient sourcing, more environmentally friendly packaging,” added LohMirmand.

Global gathering

With the Middle East and North Africa now developing as an export player and an increasingly demanding importer, Gulfood 2020 is expected to attract huge global attendance for the main show and its associated event programme. This includes the Halal World Food global trading platform, which generates lucrative investment for businesses looking to capitalise on the burgeoning halal food sector.

“France has been a partner of Gulfood since its beginning,” said Christophe Lecourtier, Managing Director of Business France. “For this 2020 edition, 80 French exhibitors led by Business France will be present across nearly 1,000 square metres. That is why the French government and Business France has chosen Gulfood to launch Taste France, the banner brand promoting the French agriculture and food sectors, around four main values: gastronomy, passion, art of living, simplicity. Unified under this same banner, our companies will be stronger to win internationally.”

Watch out for

California Prune Board

US Pavilion, Shaikh Saeed Hall 2, Stand: S2-338

The world’s best prunes come from California, so be sure to sample some of the premium produce at the California Prune Board stand at Gulfood. The US body represents the interests of prune growers and packers from the sunshine state.

We’re delighted to be participating in Gulfood, where we can highlight California Prunes on the world stage, and visitors can explore the positive effects of prune consumption on bone and gut health. - Esther Ritson-Elliott, Director of International Marketing and Communications, California Prune Board

“We work globally to raise awareness of the nutritional benefits, premium quality and exceptional taste of California Prunes. We’re delighted to be participating in Gulfood, where we can highlight California Prunes on the world stage, and visitors can explore the positive effects of prune consumption on bone and gut health.”

The Italy Pavilion

With the UAE being a critical market for Italian food manufacturers, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is pulling out all the stops to maximise the country’s presence at the world’s largest food event.

Dr Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of ITA Dubai Office, says, “With more than 200 companies, associations and organisations, Italy will be strongly represented across various pavilions of Gulfood.” Read the Commissioner’s exclusive interview with GN Focus and all about Italy’s participation at Gulfood here.

Product launches you shouldn't miss

1. Lotte Yolala

Korean brand Lotte’s Yolala is a sparkling yoghurt that promises a sensory overload. Catch up on the launch at the holding company, Lotte Chilsung Beverage Company’s stand at Za’abeel 5, Stand: Z5-F26

2. Eurial Grand Fermage Breaded St Marcellin Cheese Dairy

From the French house of Eurial comes an interesting alternative to meat as a centre-of-plate option with the brand’s first breaded cheese. Check out the launch at the Eurial stand at Hall: 1 Stand: F1-33

3. A game-changing new product in the water space from Oasis

Catch the launch at 3.30pm today at the NFPC stand at Hall Za’abeel 6, Stand: Z6-E38

“We consider Gulfood as the ideal vehicle to communicate NFPC’s position as a forward-thinking innovative F&B provider that is constantly evolving to meet changing consumer and market needs. Our new Oasis product is a total game changer — the first of its kind in the water category in the GCC, and so we are anticipating a great deal of interest and excitement around its launch,” says Iqbal Hamzah, Group Chief Executive Officer, NFPC

4. Al Ain Farms Greek Yoghurt

The all-new Greek Yoghurt product line from the UAE F&B behemoth promises a healthy indulgence, ensuring continued popularity for the dish in the country. Sample the products at the Al Ain Farms stall at Hall 2: Stand: 200

5. Grand Mills all-purpose flour enriched with Vitamin D power brands