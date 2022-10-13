Dubai: The Government of Sharjah has launched an innovative platform, ‘Virtual Transaction Centre - Metaverse’ at Gitex on Thursday. The project is spearheaded by Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS) and aims to optimise SDTPS’s functions, and improve the quality of life for its customers.
Eng. Khalid bin Butti bin Obaid Al Muhairi, Member of the Executive Council of Sharjah, Head of Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey (SDTPS), stressed on the department’s keenness to developing systems of communication with clients, as well as providing seamless services for its users. He noted that the department has launched several digital initiatives during the past years, while regularly updated its existing digital platforms using cutting-edge technologies that have helped in providing timely services to its customers.
The ‘Virtual Transaction Center- Metaverse’ provides access to all probable users and comprises of five main sections. The first two sections provide detailed information about services with audios and videos, including a map of Sharjah, and the third section deploys promotive visual assets that explain the important services and systems provided by the department. The fourth section displays the department’s news portal while the fifth section connects them with customer service agents to process documents.