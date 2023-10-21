Industry leaders met to discuss the importance of skilled migration in the first panel discussion of the Gulf News Immigration & Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE) 2023.

The eye opening conversation, titled: ‘Secure Your Tomorrow: Immigration Pathways for a Better Future’ saw five expert panellists examine various topics and challenges regarding securing visas and starting a new life abroad.

The speakers answered questions related to working in Canada, Australia, UK and USA and shared their experiences with helping people start a new life.

Shahrukh Abbass Gondal, Managing and Founding Partner, Group CEO, Ace Luxury Group, told the audience that the most significant thing is to take charge of the things you can control when looking to relocate. “You cannot change your age but you can change your skills. Languages like English and French are very important for working in Canada,” he said.

Regarding working in the UK, Rana Rauf, CEO, Axis Solicitors explained how simple the process is. "We help people set up a good life in the UK, which has a very multicultural society and it’s one of the easiest places in the world to set up a business.” He said. “After Brexit, we had a lot of labour workers leave, which left a big space for people to come and work from countries outside of Europe,” he added.

Waleed Bin Zaman, Founder & Managing Partner, HOF Migration, said that the pandemic made governments realise how dependent they are on foreign workers. “During COVID countries saw how volatile their healthcare sectors were. People had to work 18 hours and so medical professionals are always needed. Even developed countries cannot survive without immigrant workers.”

In agreement was Ryan Aizaz Ul Ghani, Head of Operations, Middle East - Aussizz Migration & Education Consultants. “The Australian government has realised the importance of immigrants and has reopened its borders for people seeking permanent residency. Facilities and infrastructure actually improved while the borders were closed, which has now made things better for those moving here.”

It’s easy to find a lot of misinformation online when looking for a visa so it’s key to know what you are getting yourself in for, says Adeel Israr Sheikh, Sales & Business Development Manager, Walton Global. “When people come onboard the main idea of getting them through the application process is getting their conscious clear, that’s what we do.”