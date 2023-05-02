Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone (ADAFZ)

ADAFZ offers the full spectrum of free zone services including company registration, licensing, leasing, rapid visa processing for employees, and many other high-quality services, all within a one-stop-shop environment.

USP of the brand

● World-class infrastructure: It is in close proximity to key business hubs and Abu Dhabi International Airport, 30 minutes away from Abu Dhabi and 60 minutes away from Dubai. In line with Abu Dhabi 2030 Economic Vision, it offers OSS online portal, 100% ownership, 100% beneficiary rights on free zone lands, 0% import or re-export duties, dual licensing, VAT designated zone, and no restrictions on capital repatriation.

● Integrated multi-modal transport hub

Top sectors supported by the free zone

Aviation, MROs, FBOs, aircraft technology and components, logistics, cargo, freight forwarders, supply chain management, express transportation and third party logistics, airport services, radar, weather, air and ground handling, in-flight catering, airport construction, security and aviation value chain, ICT, distribution, trade, assembly and light industries, light manufacturing, distribution, trade, e-commerce, and assembly, pharmaceutical, cold stores, retail, outlets, F&B, catering, FMCG, consultancy management, market research, and airport business consultancy.

Contact details

Toll free: +971 800 1111; info@adafz.ae; Adafz.ae

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA)

Top sectors supported by the free zone

Industrial manufacturing, oil and gas, maritime industry, food park, global logistics and accelerator hub

Enabling infrastructure

Offices: HFZA offers cost-effective offices and variety of licences to support aspiring entrepreneurs.

Warehouses: State-of-the-art warehouse units which can be utilised either as a warehouse for storage and distribution or as a space for assembly and light production. Sizes range from 200sqm to 600sqm and electrical power load from 20 kW to 150 kW. Each warehouse is equipped with its own dedicated easy access loading and unloading docks for trucks and has ample on-site parking.

Industrial plots: Land leasing options give you the opportunity to tailor your business growth starting from 2,500 sqm. Specially designed plots are flexible and can be subdivided and merged based on your requirements.

Labour accommodation: High-quality on-site labour accommodation with recreation centre and health club

Number of licenses issued in 2022

Over 1,000

Packages and offers for start-ups in 2023

● Packages starting from Dh8,800

● Banking consultation

● Tailor-made licence activities

● Flexible visa quota

● Online services for visa application

● Food safety and quality training, food testing and lab services, consultancy and certification services

● Engagement with experts, consultants, and business investors.

● Coaching and mentoring for 100% compliance

Contact details

Hfza.ae; +971 6 526 3333

IFZA

IFZA is the most dynamic and truly international free zone community in the UAE, optimising the country’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure. IFZA differentiates itself through its multinational approach, providing personalised business establishment solutions through its professional partners and a strategic network of government and non-government stakeholders.

Business licences

Business owners can rely on a multinational, multilingual team who can advise on thousands of business activities within three distinct types: Professional, Commercial and Industrial. Foreign incorporated companies may also register a branch at IFZA.

Value-added services

Based in the IFZA Business Park in Dubai, IFZA continues to support business needs beyond company formation within its unique ecosystem that includes world class corporate training, corporate banking assistance, health insurance coverage, modern commercial real estate, office design and fit-out, corporate transport, event management services, and more.

Contact Details

Ifza.com; 800-IFZA (4392); 04 228 5285

Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza)

Sectors in focus

● Food and beverage, logistics, retail and e-commerce, petrochemicals, automotive and spare parts, electronics and electrical, FMCG, healthcare

Number of businesses operating

at Jafza

Over 9,500 from more than 130 countries, sustaining employment to 135,000 individuals

Infrastructure

● Includes plots of industrial land, warehouses, light industrial units, offices, showrooms, and much more

● Jafza Logistic Park: 16 units spread over 46,000 square metres

● YIWU Market: Marketplace spread across 200K square metres having 1,600 showrooms, 324 warehouses

● Jafza One: 1,200 office spaces, 25 private rooms, 22 F&B outlets, 3,000 m2 event hall

Types of licences issued

Jafza issues eight licences for trading, service, and industrial activities.

● Trading

● General Trading

● Industrial

● National Industrial

● Service

● Logistic

● E-Commerce

● Holding

Contact details

Sharjah Media City (Shams)

Sectors in focus

● Media and creative sector, technology, e-commerce and general trading

Number of businesses operating at Shams

12,438

Competitive packages and offers for start-ups

● Business licence starting from Dh5,750 (media activities)

● 30% off on standard licence packages (for activities such as General Trading)

● Up to 50% off on our 10-year licence packages

● Free visa for life on its standard licence packages