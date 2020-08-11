'NEW ADVENTURES...'

This is my first post on LinkedIn, written on the first weekend since October 1989 that I am not an employee of HSBC (11,251 days if my maths is correct!) My “gardening leave” is complete, and it is time for new adventures.



My journey from International Officer Trainee to Group Chief Executive was such a privilege. I worked with so many talented people, learned more than I ever thought possible, and have nothing but the greatest affection for the Group, its staff, and the customers who trusted us to serve them.



I would like to thank my colleagues and friends who provided such wonderful support to me and my family, from my first day at the Bank through to the last. I will be forever grateful.😊



[LinkedIn]