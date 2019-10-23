Etisalat Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Etisalat Group today announced its consolidated financial statement for the nine months ending September 30. The telecom company also reported an aggregate subscriber base of 148 million; marking a year-on-year increase of 5 per cent. In the UAE, the subscriber base reached 12.4 million subscribers.

The consolidated revenues for nine months reached Dh38.8 billion, while consolidated net profit after Federal Royalty for the period was Dh6.7 billion, a company statement said. This profit shows an increase of 2.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. The company was named ‘Best Regional Wholesale Carrier’ by Telecoms World Middle East.

Eng. Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO, Etisalat Group said: “Etisalat’s performance in the third quarter demonstrates our agility in adapting to the rapid changes in the telecom industry; we have channelled our efforts towards leading the digital transformation with the successful roll out of 5G networks while equipping our operations with the next generation of technologies like AI and robotics.

“Thanks to our strategy of ‘Driving the digital future to empower societies’ paving the way to achieve our digital ambitions. As we move into the 5G era, it has opened a world of opportunities enabling the deployment of innovative solutions and services across different sectors which will accelerate digital growth, drive efficiencies, and enrich the overall customer experience.

“With continuous collaboration with our partners in the public and private domains, we are well geared to deliver 5G innovative solutions that will alter and reshape our society and industry on a large scale. Our investments in Etisalat’s infrastructure and human capabilities have given us confidence moving forward to achieve our strategic goals to meet the current and future needs of our customers across our operations.”

“Etisalat is thankful to the vision and support of the wise leadership of the UAE in inspiring us to deliver world-class networks and innovative services. We also extend appreciation to our shareholders and loyal customers who are at the heart of everything we do.”