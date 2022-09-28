Dubai: Etihad Rail and Oman Rail on Wednesday signed a landmark deal to set up $3b joint company to operate a high-speed rail linking Sahar Port to with the UAE rail network.

The high-speed rail will freight and passengers between the UAE and Sultanate. The passenger train can reach speeds of 200kph will connect Abu Dhabi with Sohar.

The agreement was signed by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and Abdulrahman Salim Al Hatmi, Group CEO of ASYAD.

The joint network cements the strategic and historic relationship between Oman and the UAE stimulates the growth of various industrial sectors and economic activities.

Rail transport to introduce higher-efficiency, lower-cost transport and logistics solutions faster and more efficient travel means will provide investment and trade opportunities, support communities and foster stronger social bonds.

The much-anticipated 303-km railway will primarily link Sohar to Abu Dhabi and will feature the best international safety, security, and environmental standards, to provide faster and safer passenger and freight services. The passenger trains are designed to reduce travel time from Sohar to Abu Dhabi to 1 hour 40 minutes, and from Sohar to Al Ain to 47 minutes, travelling at a maximum speed of 200 km/h. Meanwhile, the freight trains will run up to 120 km/h.

Employing cutting-edge transport and rail technology, the railway network between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates will boost the growth of the national economy in both countries. It will also improve the efficiency of the supply chain, facilitate cross-border trade by linking commercial ports to the railway network, boost market competitiveness and reduce the total cost of supply chains.

The railway will provide investment opportunities and support contracts to the private sector. The new transport system will create job opportunities across sectors, develop the national human capital of both countries and kick off a new age of innovation.

On a wider scope, the project will stimulate tourism activities between Oman and the UAE, strengthen the competitiveness of the two countries in global trade and solidify their positions as logistics hubs for import and export to regional markets.

Malak said that this agreement outlines a strategic roadmap for a sustainable project that will bolster the solid relations between the UAE and Oman and will play an instrumental role in facilitating national and regional trade by connecting the UAE National Rail Network with Sohar Port.

Al Hatmi, in turn, stated, "Adding a new railway capability to our logistics sector will offer trade and logistics companies outstanding investment opportunities and empower manufacturing and industrial activities to quickly expand beyond borders. The envisioned network will complement our comprehensive set of ports and logistics assets, augment our competitiveness and open faster access to global markets."