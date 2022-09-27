Muscat: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the Sultan of Oman exchanged medals and mementos at Al Alam Palace in Muscat following official talks.
Sultan Haitham honoured Sheikh Mohamed with the Order of Al Said, the Sultanate’s highest order. Sultan Haitham bestowed the honour upon Sheikh Mohamed on the first day of the UAE President’s state visit to the Sultanate.
The Order of Al Said is the highest order of Oman that can be granted and is presented to presidents, monarchs and heads of state in appreciation of their exceptional role in strengthening relations between their countries and the Sultanate of Oman.
Sultan Haitham also presented Sheikh Mohamed with a traditional Omani sword.
Sheikh Mohamed awarded Sultan Haitham the Order of Zayed as an expression of the bonds of brotherhood that unite them and in recognition of Sultan Haitham’s efforts to further boost cooperation between the UAE and Oman. The Order of Zayed is the highest decoration awarded by the UAE and is presented to kings, queens, heads of state and presidents.
Sultan Haitham was also presented with a model of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque by Sheikh Mohamed.
Dinner banquet
Sheikh Mohamed attended a dinner banquet hosted by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, the Sultan of Oman, in honour of His Highness, at Al Alam Palace in Muscat, today.
The banquet was also attended by members of the delegation accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during his two-day state visit to Oman.
From the Omani side, it was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials.
With inputs from Wam