Dubai: Need to fill up hydrogen while on the go? ADNOC has come up with a way.
The UAE energy giant has launched what is the Middle East’s first ‘high-speed green hydrogen refueling station'. The ‘H2GO’ pilot project will be tested on a fleet of zero-emission hydrogen-powered vehicles.
The station is located on land provided by Masdar City and operated by ADNOC Distribution, which will create green hydrogen from water using an electrolyser powered by clean grid electricity.
The hydrogen supplied at this pilot station will be certified as 'green' from solar sources by the International REC Standard, an internationally recognized certification organization. "The pilot will be used to gather data to understand the long-term viability of hydrogen vehicles in the UAE," said ADNOC in the statement.
Hydrogen creates no carbon dioxide (CO2) when used. As a result, no carbon is released into the atmosphere from production to end-use.
The ADNOC station creates hydrogen from water using an electrolyser powered by clean-grid electricity. (The H2GO station is ADNOC Distribution’s latest mobility focused project after the launch of E2GO to build and operate electric vehicle infrastructure in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE.)
"We are committed to providing sustainable mobility solutions and supporting the energy transition," said Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution. "The opening of the region’s first high-speed green hydrogen pilot refueling station - H2GO - demonstrates our commitment to leverage technology and innovation, and to capitalize on partnerships to deliver low-carbon solutions to customers.”
ADNOC has so far allocated D55 billion on lower-carbon solutions and for developing decarbonization technologies to reduce its carbon intensity by 25 per cent by 2030. And enable its own Net Zero by 2045.